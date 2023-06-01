We have a really fun event coming up that we hope to see you at. The 2023 Royal Ambassador candidates and current Ambassadors will be at the senior center on Thursday, June 22 at 1 p.m. to play bingo with participants. People age 55+ are welcome to play and there is no charge. Cash prizes will be given to the winners and strawberry shortcake will be served after the games are played. The Monticello Rotary funds this annual event and we thank them for their support. Please sign up if you plan to attend, 763-295-2000. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet the young ladies who wish to represent Monticello.
We also have a really fun trip coming up that you may want to be a part of. The coach bus will arrive at St. John’s University on Wednesday, July 19 where you will meet your bible host for a presentation on The Saint John’s Bible at the Alcuin Library. Visit the bible gallery to view 28 original pages of the Saint John’s Bible and other exhibitions. You will then walk one block to have lunch in the St. John’s Refectory. The menu will be an all you care to eat with offering of entrees, salads, soups, desserts, and a beverage. After lunch, you will walk across the courtyard to the great Abbey Church and take an interesting and educational tour. Next you will board the bus and explore the Munsinger and Clemons Gardens on your own. This is a self-guided tour that will require a good amount of walking so we request that you wear durable and comfortable footwear. The cost is $74 and the bus will depart the community center at 9 a.m. and return at 4:45 p.m.
