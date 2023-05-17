Unfortunately, I believe we all know someone with Alzheimer’s or other types of memory loss issues.  Alzheimer’s is not normal aging.  It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.  Join us on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available, and about key Alzheimer’s Association resources.  Please sign up at the senior center in advance.  This program will be facilitated by Alzheimer’s Association staff and LSW Becky Allard.  Please take some time to learn more about this disease.

The weather is getting nicer and that means it’s picnic time!  Please join us for a picnic at Ellison Park next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Monday, June 12.  Contact the center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000.  A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes.  The cost is $8 per person, and you are asked to pay in advance.  Hope to see you at the picnic.

