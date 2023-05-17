Unfortunately, I believe we all know someone with Alzheimer’s or other types of memory loss issues. Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. Join us on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m. to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available, and about key Alzheimer’s Association resources. Please sign up at the senior center in advance. This program will be facilitated by Alzheimer’s Association staff and LSW Becky Allard. Please take some time to learn more about this disease.
The weather is getting nicer and that means it’s picnic time! Please join us for a picnic at Ellison Park next to the beautiful Mississippi River on Monday, June 12. Contact the center to reserve your place, 763-295-2000. A delicious box lunch will be served at noon and then people can play bingo for the chance to win prizes. The cost is $8 per person, and you are asked to pay in advance. Hope to see you at the picnic.
We also hope to see you enjoying a delicious meal at the senior center. We are very fortunate to have our Dinner Program partners. Thanks go to Chin Yuen, American Legion Post 260, VFW Post 8731, and Cornerstone Café for providing tasty meals at our center. Dinners are served Tuesday – Friday at noon to persons age 55+ and spouse regardless of age. The meal cost is $5 and reservations must be made at least one business day in advance by noon. Please keep in mind that people do have to pay for meals they order. You can give us a call to sign up for some meals that you can enjoy with some nice people.
People do not need to sign up to come to our Movie Monday events. Each Monday at 1 p.m. we show a movie, which may be a new release or a fun classic, on the community center big screen in the Mississippi Room. There is no charge to attend. You can call us on Monday mornings to find out which movie we will be showing that day. If you are looking for something fun to do on a Monday afternoon, please consider joining us for a movie.
If you enjoy biking, please consider being a part of the senior center River City Riders bike group. The group rides on Thursday mornings. You can stop by the senior center to pick up a list of this season’s trail rides. You can also be added to the group email list to receive details for each week’s ride. Happy biking!
If you enjoy going to casinos, you may want to go on our next Treasure Island Casino outing. The bus will depart the Monticello Community Center for this Monday, June 5 trip at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4:15 p.m. There is a $20 charge and those going will receive $15 on their casino card to spend and $3 off food.
Roger Fricke was the winner of last week’s cribbage tournament. Gary Bimson came in second place and Alice Kantor third. This month’s 500 tournament winner was Robert Muckenhirn, with Dale Chamberlin coming in second place and Norm Olson third. The last euchre tournament winner was Ed Lewis. Alice Halverson came in second place and Tom Wright third.
The printed June newsletters are at the senior center. Please stop by and pick up a copy and if you live in an apartment building, please take an extra copy to post for us. The newsletters can also be accessed on the senior center website, monticelloseniorcenter.org and on our Facebook page. Special thanks go out to the advertisers for making this monthly publication possible.
I met with five area senior center directors a short time ago. Each of them have other paid staff they work with and they said they don’t understand how I can direct this senior center as the sole staff person. My answer was simple – because of our incredibly awesome volunteers!! Thank you, volunteers, for all you do to make our center tick – we make a great team!
