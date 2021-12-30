Excitement for the new year is brewing at the Nordic Brewpub.
That’s right. Nordic Brewpub, not Nordic brewery.
Owner Zach Barthel closed his micro-brewery on Christmas Eve and will reopen January 8 as a brewpub.
Since opening on Nov. 9, 2018 at 530 Cedar Street in Monticello, Nordic has operated as a micro-brewery with a taproom.
Come Jan. 8, 2022, Nordic will be renovated to be a brewpub with a concert hall and event center.
The “new” Nordic will also feature The Nordic Kitchen, an on-site restaurant featuring a craft kitchen.
The kitchen will feature custom-designed flatbread pizzas and sharable appetizers, Barthel said.
“THey will pair well with beer and wine,” Barthel said.
You heard right. Barthel mentioned beer and wine.
Not only will the Nordic Brewpub feature the same renowned beers brewed by head brewer Matt Belz (My Pandy and Month of Funth come to mind), and two new nitrogen lines for serving nitro beers. The first beer of Monticello, Monticello Golden Draft, will also be a regular offering on tap.
The brewpub will feature wines and ciders from the Brookview Winery in Milaca.
Craft cocktails will also be served at the brewpub, Barthel said.
“We’re working with producers of Minnesota-based spirits and locally-sourced ingredients,” Barthel said.
The taproom is undergoing an extensive renovation that will give the brewpub a whole new vibe.
Think dark, bluesy, and folksy, Barthel says.
“We’re bringing back that old vibe that makes any song by Bob Dylan right at home,” he said.
Barthel is adding block-out curtains to all of the brewpub’s windows. A deep burgundy Victorian wallpaper will help set that folksy vibe.
Stained-glass pendants will hang over each and every booth with the taproom, he said.
LED accent lights will complete the mood, according to Barthel.
The 33-year-old entrepreneur has spent parts of December fully renovating the stage in the concert hall to have a northwoods/northern lights kind of feel.
The concert hall will also serve as an events center, that Barthel says will become a Monticello destination for corporate events and weddings.
Wednesday trivia nights and Thursday games beer bingo will find a home in the events center.
There are a lot of sentimental aspects of the new brewpub that reflect on the Barthel family.
Zach grew up in Fort Ripley on a 120-acre farm with his father Mykal and mother Meg.
Zach learned a number of trade skills from his Dad on the farm, and they have built quite a few things together.
Zach’s dad Mykal has been by his son’s side as the brewery, and now brewpub, have taken root.
That’s why the brewpub has special meaning to Barthel.
“I have come to realize that this is the last thing we will ever build together,” he said.
His parents will soon realize a dream of their own and move west to live in the mountains.
Barthel’s mom works for the brewery operation, and has a connection to the business like none other.
The wolf in the brewpub logo is a nod to Barthel’s mother, who he says is obsessed with Wolves.
The Nordic Brewpub reopens on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 with a special three-year anniversary Birthday Bash.
The event will feature Elvis impersonator Art Kistler and his Forever Elvis show. He will be accompanied by the EP Boulevard Band.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with Elvis taking the stage at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are available for $20 on Eventbrite. Visit www.eventbrite.com and type Nordic in the search window to be brought to the ticket site.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
