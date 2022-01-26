Minnesota’s political parties begin the process of endorsing candidates and setting policy goals in this fall’s election with precinct caucuses.
Wright and Sherburne County Republicans and DFLers will host caucus meetings starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1. All eligible voters are welcomed to participate in these grassroot meetings.
Senate District 29 (Monticello-area) and Senate District 30 DFLers will not meet in person this year.
Members will go to dlf.org/caucus and fill out the Precinct Caucus Non-Attendee Form and, if they choose, a Resolution Form.
“These forms will allow caucus-goers to run to be delegates to future endorsing conventions and submit resolutions to the DFL Party’s action agenda and platform, according to Joyce LeClaire, DFL Senate District 30 communications director.
While on dfl.org/caucus, use theCaucus Finder to learn where to submit those forms. The forms can be sent via email or can be printed and dropped off on caucus night at the designated drop box for Senate District 30 between the hours of 6:30 and 9:00 PM on February 1st.
The DFL caucuses had originally been scheduled for Monticello and Big Lake Middle School.
“The DFL Party’s contactless caucuses will protect the health of Minnesotans while preserving the grassroots democracy at the heart of our party which our caucuses embody,” said DFL State Party Chairman Ken Martin. “Now everyone from seasoned advocates to Minnesotans new to politics can safely help shape the future of our movement and take the first steps in deciding which candidates our party endorses.”
District 29 Republican Party caucuses will be held at Monticello High School, 5225 School Boulevard in Monticello. District 30 Republican Party caucuses will be held at Big Lake High School, 501 Minnesota Ave E., in Big Lake.
Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meetings will start at 7 p.m. sharp. Participants must live in the precinct and must be eligible voters.
Caucus information
Going to a caucus is a great way to show support for a candidate, raise an issue that’s important to you, influence who the party will endorse for many offices, and meet people in your community. Here is some information from the Secretary of State website that provides a little more detail.
Caucus basics
When and where will precinct caucuses be held?
The 2022 precinct caucuses will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. They will take place at locations set by the parties. A Caucus Finder can be found at https://caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
What is a precinct caucus?
Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms).
Who can participate in a caucus?
To participate, you must be eligible to vote in the next general election and live in the precinct. You also must generally agree with the principles of the political party hosting the caucus.
What happens at the caucus?
Each political party runs their caucus meetings a little differently. Check with your political party if you have specific questions. Generally, there are three main activities at a caucus:
1. Choose volunteers who will organize political activities in the precinct. This could include maintaining contact lists, holding political meetings, and helping with campaign efforts.
2. Discuss issues and ideas for the party to support. You can present an issue or idea for the party to support, called a resolution. If you convince other attendees to support your resolution, it will be taken to the next political convention. Eventually, your resolution could become part of the official party platform.
3. Choose delegates who will endorse candidates at future conventions. At future conventions, party delegates will endorse state and federal candidates, including for governor. Political parties have different ways of choosing delegates at the precinct level caucus — contact your party for more information.
