The City of Big Lake continues to garner interest from developers who see the community as a prime location for new residential housing.
On Monday, Nov. 29, the City Council entertained a concept plan from Capstone Homes for a 139 unit town home development on the city’s northeast side.
The concept plan brought forward to the council by developers are very preliminary plans that allow the developers to hear feedback from the councilors regarding their proposed development. The developers then use that feedback in further developing their projects with the ultimate goal of getting final city council approval.
Capstone’s 139-unit development would sit on 29 acres just north of Marketplace Drive and west of 166th Street NW.
The plan calls for detached town homes, with four to eight units per acre on land that is currently zoned R-2 for medium density development and R-3 for high density development.
Capstone proposes public streets with public utilities.
The preliminary plans were warmly received by the Big Lake Planning Commission.
However, the planning commission made some recommendations to the developers.
One was to include sidewalks throughout the development. The other was to install a wall to buffer the townhouses from traffic noise generated from a soon-to-be-busy Marketplace Price.
The preliminary plans were not met with much opposition from the City Council.
City Council member Ken Halverson took exception with Capstone’s seeking of variances on all four sides of the project.
Halverson said a development is often a two-way street with comprises from both the developer and the city. With the Capstone project, Halverson suggested that’s not the case.
“There seems to be a lot of taking, and not a lot of giving,” Halverson said.
Halverson also questioned plans to have five feet of spacing between some units. That creates problems, including problems with fire safety, he said.
Council member Sam Hanson said he was happy with what Capstone was offering.
Members of the City Council visited a Capstone project in Ramsey similar to what the developer is proposing in Big Lake.
Hanson said any concerns he had were laid to rest following the visit to Capstone’s Riverstone project in Ramsey.
Council member Paul Seefeld said he was not married to the planning commission’s recommendation to have Capstone erect a wall along Marketplace Drive.
Seefeld said he’d be happy with something like a berm or privacy fence as an alternative.
Mayor Paul Knier questioned two stub streets proposed within the project.
City planner Lucinda Spanier said the streets more closely resemble private driveways that lead to four of the town homes within the development. They would not be treated as private streets, she said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
