As the National MS Society hosts in first real in person fundraiser bike ride of 2021 in Austin MN this July 23 a Monticello woman, Kathy Hanson age 79, is wondering how many more turns of the pedal she has in her. Ms Hanson began riding the 5 day “Ride Across Minnesota” in 2008 and been doing so ever since.
Even during the pandemic shutdown in 2020 she rode the usual 300 miles on local Monticello trails and roads. Friends even set up a small rest stop at Swan Park for a photo shoot record of her efforts to encourage donations. She raised over $4,000 in donations for that virtual ride.
Kathy states these days she is feeling the need to train even more aggressively as she hasn’t the strength and muscle to rely on as she did in earlier years.
Kathy and her husband Roger who has passed on originally were introduced to MS Society fundraising events by friends in the community service group, Telephone Pioneers, and helped run rest stops, mark routes, drive trucks and cheer on participants. Volunteering is invigorating and builds commitment for a cause. “It works for me” she says.
If you would like to donate to Kathy’s ride enter her name, Kathy Hanson, in the participant search at https://mssociety.donordrive.com
