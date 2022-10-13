“The destruction’s so bad I can’t even explain it.”
That’s what one Monticello restoration technician said after arriving in Southwest Florida to help with clean-up efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Bo Nelson is one of about 16 techs from the Monticello SERVPRO team that made the 27-hour, 1,800 mile trip to Florida’s southwest coast to aid in hurricane restoration efforts.
“I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff,” Nelson said of his years in the restoration business. “But this tops it all.”
The Monticello SERVPRO crew has its home base in Naples, Florida right now, and is working an area that includes Naples, Ft. Myers, Cape Coral, and St. James City, to name a few, Nelson said. The area was one of the areas of thee Sunshine State hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian after making landfall Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the island of Cayo Costa near Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
“We’re busy working at least 14 hour days,” Nelson said of the Monticello-based crew.
The Monticello SERVPRO team left Monticello on Sept. 29- the day after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
“I was on the road at 6 a.m. Thursday and went straight to Milwaukee to pick up some needed equipment,” Nelson said.
The rest of the Monticello-based crew went to Nashville, Tennessee and SERVPRO’s national headquarters to pick up a semi-load of equipment and a new van.
From Milwaukee, Nelson went straight to Southwest. The rest of the Monticello crew did the same from Nashville.
Conditions in Southwest Florida were poor, at best, Nelson said.
“The first four days there was no electricity and no water for showers,” he said.
“But we had it pretty darn good compared to others,” Nelson said.
That includes people who lost their homes or had extensive damage to their homes due to the storm surge.
The local restoration team is working to repair water-damaged homes.
“We’re going into homes where water was at least four feet high,” Nelson said.
In the homes where the SERVPRO crews have been working, everything below that high water line has needed to be gutted and removed.
Because of the high humidity in Southwest Florida, mold was immediately setting in, bringing on another challenge to restoration crews.
“We’re trying to save homes from being overtaken by mold,” he said.
In many locations, the water from Hurricane Ian still remains.
“The hurricane water is so contaminated,” Nelson sad of yet another challenge to restoration efforts.
Nelson has been moved by the generosity of the SERVPRO community from across the nation that has converged upon Southwest Florida in the name of helping their fellow man.
“But to be honest, we could use another 10,000 employees helping out...and that might not even be enough to accomplish the task ahead of us,” Nelson said.
For that reason, the SERVPRO team could be down south for much longer than originally anticipated.
“At first, we were looking at a two-week operation, but now we will be here at least through the end of the month,” Nelson said.
“We’re just taking it one day at a time, with a goal of trying to put a smile on people’s faces,” he said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
