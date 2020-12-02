Longtime Monticello grocer Jim Maus passed away Nov. 28 at the age of 85.
Jim Maus was one of five sons born to George and Louise Maus in 1935, a year after George Maus opened his first market in 1934.
Of those five sons, Jim, Ken, David and Allen followed their father’s footsteps in the grocery business, with Jim and Ken eventually taking over Monticello’s Maus Foods from their father in 1970. Son Donald became a renowned Monticello doctor. Daughters Catherine, Joanne and Mary Lou were also born to George and Louis Maus.
Maus Foods was a grocery store that was operated by the Maus family for more than 70 years. Ken Maus sold the grocery store in 2005 - just months before Walmart opened on the south side of Monticello. Cub Foods was new on the grocery store scene and creating new competition for Monticello’s downtown grocery store.
A Monticello institution, Maus Foods was known for decades as “Your Kind of Store.”
Maus was a 1953 graduate of Monticello High School. After school he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii.
Nine years later, Maus married his wife Lois. The couple lived in Monticello for 56 years, raising three daughters, Carrie, Sarah, and Andrea.
As a young man, Jim wandered away from the grocery business for about 10 years to become an over-the-road truck driver, Ken Maus said.
He loved his early career as a long-distance trucker, traveling throughout the United States.
But Jim came back to the family grocery business.
Jim and Ken built a business with a foundation based on strong customer service.
“As a small town retailer, giving back to the community was something that was important to us,” Ken Maus said.
Under Jim and Ken’s ownership, Maus Foods became known for customer appreciation days held in a Monticello park, complete with a complimentary picnic and band.
“The cookout was on us. It was a way to say thank you to our customers and the community,” Ken said.
The brothers also were the brainchild behind the local “world’s largest banana split,” Ken Maus recalled.
“We took a canoe and filled it with ice cream and all the toppings and invited our customers to partake in eating the world’s largest banana split,” Ken Maus recalled.
Jim also loved all things cars, trucks and motorcycles, which led to him eventually opening Maus Tire Center.
“We were business partners and looking to branch out and grow the business,” Ken Maus recalled.
“Jim did some research and learned that the local Goodyear dealership was available,” Maus said.
When asked by his brother about investing in the tire center, Ken remembers his answer.
“Go for it,” Ken Maus remembers saying.
Jim Maus operated the tire center for about five years. The tire center is now part of the seven-shop Royal Tire chain.
Maus is being remembered for his generosity, trustworthiness, solid work ethic and reliability.
His giving back to the community went beyond what he accomplished at Maus Foods and Maus Tire Center.
Jim Maus served on both the Monticello City Council and the Monticello School Board. He also served on the parish council at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Maus was a member of the Monticello Rotary Club and the Monticello Gun Club.
Away from work and his many civic duties, Jim Maus’ interests included family vacations, fishing, hunting, photography, all things cars, trucks and motorcycles, woodworking, grilling, and meticulously caring for his lawn.At Monticello High School, Jim Maus tried his hand at football, but it was baseball that was his true love.
The love of baseball stayed with Jim Maus his whole life. He enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Twins.
Maus became part of a local group that shared in owning Minnesota Twins season tickets.
“He was a proud attendee of both World Series in 1987 and 1991,” Ken Maus said.
Jim Maus is survived by his wife Lois; daughters Carrie, Sarah, and Andrea; grandchildren Jacob, Claire, and Emilieanna; siblings Donald Maus, Catherine Simondet, David Maus, Joanne (Mike) Woodward, Ken (Mary Lynne) Maus, and Alan (Jan) Maus. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Mary Lou Bentley.
