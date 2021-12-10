Friends of the Monticello Library has received a $1,000 grant from Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association to support its “Books for Babies” program. Wright-Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association members who participate in Operation Round Up recently donated grants totaling $68,150 in November. The grant to the “Books for Babies” came from Operation Round Up funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.