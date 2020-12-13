Hanna 5 years pix

Big Lake Community Development Director Hanna Klimmek has reached the five-year milestone of employment with the City of Big Lake. On Wednesday, Dec. 10, Big Lake Mayor Mike Wallen recognized Klimmek for her years of service during the bi-monthly meeting of the Big Lake City Council.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments