Kim Noding elected to Big Lake City Council

The residents of Big Lake elected Kim Noding Tuesday, April 13 in a special election for a vacant city council seat.
Noding edged planning commission member Ketti Green by 49 votes in the close election. Noding received 264 votes to Green’s 215 votes. Candidate Donna Pouliot received 37 votes.
The opening on the city council was created when Paul Knier was elected mayor in the Nov. 3, 2020 election. Knier held the city council seat that was then vacated when he was sworn into office as mayor in January.
A special city council meeting has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16 to canvass the election.
