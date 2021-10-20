Classique mural

Monticello’s latest mural was completed this week the back wall of Classique Jewelry, located at 141 East Broadway Street in Monticello.  Painted by Monticello artist Hallie Leffingwell, the mural depicts a man proposing to a woman amidst a series of different colored spheres. Classique Jewelry owner Hali Sittig was instrumental in making the mural a reality, said Sue Seeger, director of the Monticello Arts Initiative. The mural is the first of five art installations funded through grants from the Swan City Heritage Foundation and the Central Minnesota Arts Board.

 

Monticello’s latest mural was completed this week the back wall of Classique Jewelry, located at 141 East Broadway Street in Monticello.  Painted by Monticello artist Hallie Leffingwell, the mural depicts a man proposing to a woman amidst a series of different colored spheres. Classique Jewelry owner Hali Sittig was instrumental in making the mural a reality, said Sue Seeger, director of the Monticello Arts Initiative. The mural is the first of five art installations funded through grants from the Swan City Heritage Foundation and the Central Minnesota Arts Board.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments