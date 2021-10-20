Monticello’s latest mural was completed this week the back wall of Classique Jewelry, located at 141 East Broadway Street in Monticello. Painted by Monticello artist Hallie Leffingwell, the mural depicts a man proposing to a woman amidst a series of different colored spheres. Classique Jewelry owner Hali Sittig was instrumental in making the mural a reality, said Sue Seeger, director of the Monticello Arts Initiative. The mural is the first of five art installations funded through grants from the Swan City Heritage Foundation and the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.