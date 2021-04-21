People will be taking to the streets of Monticello Saturday, April 24, to raise awareness of the potential tragedies related to distracted driving with the sixth annual Just Drive Day.
Held from 9 a.m. to noon at Monticello Middle School, Just Drive Day raises awareness of distracted driving issues.
On Just Drive Day, people from Monticello and neighboring communities are invited to dress in orange to walk, run, and bike along a dedicated loop to bring attention to the perils associated with distracted driving.
There will be snacks, refreshments, and a number of displays and presentations at the school.
There will be pledge sheets available at the “Just Drive Day” event for people to sign and commit to being attentive drivers.
“We encourage everyone to make the commitment to be a safe driver: Eyes on the road, Hands on the wheel, Mind on the task of driving,” state Just Drive Day organizers.
Every day in the U.S., 9-10 people are killed and over 1,000 are injured in distracted driving crashes. Just Drive Day comes just eight days after a week of serious crashes on Monticello highways in which two people died in two separate crashes- one April 12 on Highway 25 and another April 16 on Interstate 94.
“By raising awareness and working together as a community we can save lives,” event organizers state.
Participating in Just Drive Day is simple. All you need to do is show up at the middle school on the Broadway Avenue side, across from the Monticello hospital. There you will sign in, and then get ready to walk, run, or bike your way along the designated loop.
Participants are asked to wear orange clothing to show their support. Participants are also encouraged to check out the information tables and activities available. Many of the information tables will feature give-aways and safety products.
There will be water and pre-packaged snacks available to Just Drive Day participants.
For those who can’t make it to the Monticello Middle School for the Just Drive Day event, there is a virtual event, as well.
If you can’t make it in person, then take a photo of your run, walk or bike ride from any location and share it to the Just Drive Day Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Just Drive Day or on the Just Drive Day Twitter page at @justdriveday.
For more information on the event and about Just Drive, go online at http://www.justdriveday.org/
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.