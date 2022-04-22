Everyone has that one sweet spot in their lives, says Elisa Berry.
“Ours is to help create a community,” said Berry, who with her husband Matthew are opening Ember Coffee Company in Big Lake on Friday, April 22.
But the Berrys have taken their idea of creating a community a step further with their new coffee shop.
“We’re creating a space for our community,” Elisa Berry said.
Ember Coffee Co. is located right in the heart of Big Lake at 450 Jefferson Boulevard. That’s the site of the former Fudgin’ Delicious ice cream shop.
The Berrys are excited to open their business in their hometown. They moved to Big Lake seven years ago from St. Paul in search of a quieter life, Elisa Berry said.
“We found it here in Big Lake,” she said.
“We love our house and we love our city. We want to live here forever,” she said.
So when the Berrys decided they wanted to open their own business in their community, they thought long and hard about what business they would open.
“We weren’t sure what kind of business we wanted to open. But last summer an idea came to us,” Berry said.
“What about a coffee shop?”
That’s not to say opening up a coffee shop was Elisa Berry’s dream.
“My dream was to create a sense of community, and we’re able to do that through the coffee shop,” she said. “It’s exciting!”
Big Lake was the perfect place for the Berrys to open the Ember Coffee Co., Elisa Berry says.
That’s because Big Lake’s history is centered around hospitality.
There was a place in time that people came to Big Lake from the Twin Cities and beyond to visit the lake and have good, clean fun, she said.
“That resonated with us,” she said.
The word ‘hospitality’ comes from two Greek words: philos which means “friend” and xenos which means “stranger,” Elisa Berry noted.
“Hospitality means “the love of strangers”, she said.
The Berry’s vision for Ember Coffee Co. is to be a business that turns strangers into friends.
“At the heart of what we’re doing is the desire to create a community and be hospitable,” Berry said.
Following her theme of creating a sense of community, Elisa Berry wants Ember Coffee Co.’s large social space to be seen simply thought of Big Lake’s living room.
“I see it as a place to meet friends over coffee,” she said.
Ember Coffee Co. can also be a place where its children’s space is used as a location to organize play dates or as a place for families to enjoy ice cream- which will be a carry-over from the Fudgin’ Delicious days.
At the heart of Ember Coffee Co.’s business will be its coffee. The Berry’s are proud to be using coffee beans roasted in Duluth by the Duluth Coffee Company.
“We chose them as our partner because we love their culture,” Berry said.
Choosing Duluth Coffee Company as the source for Ember’s coffee beans was intentional, Berry said, because, not only is it a high-quality product, the company does the right thing.
The coffee is sustainably sourced by roasters who have built relationships with farmers and cooperatives in Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mexico.
The coffee is also a fair trade coffee, ensuring the farmers are being paid a fair wage and fair price for their product.
Coffee drinks will include lattes, mochas, americanos, espressos, macchiatos, cappucinos, hot brews, cold brews, Cafe’ con Leche and a cortado, which is espresso mixed with steamed milk.
Homemade syrups such as vanilla, cardamom, caramel, peach, honey and chocolate can be added to one’s drinks- as can bitters such as rhubarb, lavender, and cardamom.
Signature drinks will be the Old Schoolhouse, with vanilla and cardamom, The Humboldt, made with caramel, and the “You Betcha,” made with house-made vanilla. Another specialty drink will be the Affogato- espresso served over ice cream, Elisa Berry said.
Kombucha will also be a staple at Ember Coffee Co. Elisa Berry is a longtime maker of kombucha. And while she will not be making Ember’s kombuchas, she has brought in the high-quality “Ya Sure” kombuchas, which are brewed in downtown Brainerd. Embers’ teas come from Steven Smith Teamaker. Namesake Steven Smith was a founder of the Stash Tea Company. Smith later founded the Tazo Tea Company. In 2009, after selling Tazo to Starbucks, he founded Steven Smith Teamaker in Portland, Oregon.
There will be non-coffee drinks served at the Ember Coffee Co., as well.
Served alongside Ember Coffee Co.’s beverages will be pastries from renowned St. Cloud bakery, The Backwards Bread Co., including its almond croissants.
“Real butter. Real everything,” Elisa Berry said of the bakery products.
Ice cream will come from the vendor that once supplied Fudgin’ Delicious with its ice cream, Berry said.
Berry says her employees, including general manager Emily Leis and assistant manager Cassie McKillip, are excited to begin serving their creations come Friday, April 22.
“They’re making things with love- and when things are made with love they taste better,” Elisa Berry said.
“Our staff is very passionate about what its doing, and that really makes a difference.
The Ember Coffee Co. will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours will be expanded to 10 p.m. during the summer months.
