Incumbents have been the only candidates to file for open city and school races for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Ther filing period for city, school and township seats opened on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Incumbents have been the only candidates to file for open city and school races for the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
Ther filing period for city, school and township seats opened on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
In the race for Monticello mayor, incumbent Lloyd Hilgart is the lone candidate to have filed as of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
For Monticello City Council, incumbent Charlotte Gabler is the lone candaidate to file.
No candidate has filed for the seat held by Bill Fair, who is holding the seat on an interim basis after the 2021 resignation of Brian Hudgins, who was appointed by the City Council to fill the remaining two years of Hilgart’s seat on the City Council after Hilgart was elected mayor.
In the Monticello School Board race, three seats are open. Only incumbent Melissa Curtis has filed to seek re-election.
Big Lake has two city council seats on the Nov. 8 ballot: Those of Ken Halverson and Kim Noding.
Both Halverson and Noding gained their seats during mid-term special elections.
Halverson’s seat on the council is the original seat won by Mike Wallen in the 2017 election. Wallen’s seat was soon vacated when then-mayor Raeanne Danielowski joined the Sherburne County Board. Wallen became mayor and Rose Johnson was appointed to fill Wallen’s council seat. Halverson was elected to the seat in a November 2020 special election following the unexpected death of Johnson in July 2020.
Noding gained her seat in a special election following the election of Mayor Paul Knier in the November 2020 election. Knier defeated Wallen, which resulted in Knier vacating his seat on the Big Lake City Council. Noding was the top vote-getter in a three-candidate special election.
Both Halverson and Noding have filed for re-election.
On the Big Lake School Board, seats held by School Board Chair Tonya Reasoner, Lenette Brown, and Dan Nygaard are expiring and will be on the ballot.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, no candidates filed for the school board seats.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.