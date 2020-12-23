94 traffic 12-23

Traffic was at a standstill on Wednesday, Dec. 23 just before the Highway 241 exit on eastbound I-94.

 MnDOT

Interstate 94 reopened to traffic at about 5:30 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Interstate 94 closed between Monticello and Rogers shortly before 3 pm due to multiple vehicle crashes and pile-ups, including at Highway 241 in St. Michael/Albertville, Wright County.

Motorists were urged to exit eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello and follow the I-94 alternate route signs or seek other routes.

The interstate was  closed for several hours to allow for the clearing of  the crashes.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted that troopers were at several crashes Wednesday afternoon on I-94 from Monticello to Albertville, at mileposts 178, 188, 193, 198, 200, 201 and 203. Some are multi-vehicle pileups, he stated.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments