Interstate 94 has reclosed between Monticello and Rogers due to multiple spin-outs and crashes. Traffic is at a crawl or stopped. Please use alternate routes, travel only if necessary and check www.511mn.org for the latest information 24/7.
Travel conditions continue to be difficult across Minnesota. Expect blowing snow, frigid temperatures, snow drifts and snow compacted roads and intersections. Expect to encounter crashes or vehicles in the ditch on all area roads. If approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, pull over and give them room to pass.
Interstate 94 reopened to traffic at about 5:30 pm, Wednesday, Dec. 23, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Interstate 94 closed between Monticello and Rogers closed shortly before 3 pm due to multiple vehicle crashes and pile-ups, including at Highway 241 in St. Michael/Albertville, Wright County.
Motorists were urged to exit eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello and follow the I-94 alternate route signs or seek other routes.
The interstate was closed for several hours to allow for the clearing of the crashes.
Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted that troopers were at several crashes Wednesday afternoon on I-94 from Monticello to Albertville, at mileposts 178, 188, 193, 198, 200, 201 and 203. Some are multi-vehicle pileups, he stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.