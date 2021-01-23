After Big Lake’s third consecutive loss Tuesday, Jan. 19, Junior Jonathon O’Brien sent Coach Tom Critchley a text message.
The text was simple: O’Brien asked his coach what he could do to help his team get a win.
Critchley told O’Brien to play both ends of the ball. Look to score. Work the ball on both ends of the basket.
When Monticello took to the Big Lake court on Friday, Jan. 22, O’Brien responded.
O’Brien scored 13 points in a 22-0 first run that helped the Hornets set the pace for a 66-50 win against the Magic in Mississippi 8 Conference action.
“It’s great when a plan works,” Critchley said with a smile.
The win improved Big Lake’s record to 1-3. The Magic fell to 0-3 on the young 2021 season.
O’Brien was the first to score for both teams Friday, But Monticello quickly built a 10-3 lead and had momentum in its favor.
“We were having a hard time guarding them,” Critchley said of the Magic.
“We were allowing them to easily go to the rim,” he said.
So the Hornets switched gears. They became aggressive.
“We switched to zone and stayed between them and the basket,” Critchley said.
The result?
Monticello’s shooting went cold.
The Magic took shot after shot, but its shooters couldn’t buy a field goal, free-throw, 3-pointer or rebound for a basket.
In the meantime, Big Lake’s O’Brien was leading the charge on that 22-0 run that had the Hornets leading 25-10 before the Magic scored again. The Hornet’s Wyatt Windhorst added 6 points during the run.
It wouldn’t be until the 1:12 mark of the first half when Monticello would score again when Carson Kolles broke the scoring drought.
The Magic’s Mitchell Stocker cut the Big Lake lead to 28-15 in the waning minutes of the half with a field goal and a point after a foul.
Monticello came out of the half-time break looking like a different team and scoring eight of the first 10 points of the half on its way to cutting the Hornets lead to seven points at 30-23.
Kolles had a hot hand for the Magic, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the opening nine minutes of the half. But Monticello didn’t pull any closer to catching Big Lake.
However, it seemed Big Lake had an answer for ever Monticello shot“I told the boys that when they score, we have to answer,” Critchley said.
The Hornets did, in fact, answer, indicative by the fact that the Hornets outscored the Magic 38-35 in the second half,
Big Lake was up 45-32 at the midway point of the second half, and 50-36 heading into the game’s final quarter.
During one two and a half minute period in the game’s final five minutes the teams combined to score 14 of their 18 points from the free-throw line.
The Hornets’ Wyatt Windhorst led all scorers with 26 points. O’Brien added 23 points for the Hornets. Kolles led Monticello with 17 points.
Critchley credited his team with sticking true to its mission of working both ends of the court.
“Not only did we get the shots, we got the rebounds. The guys finished off each possession,” Critchley said.
