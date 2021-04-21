Do you need help with yard work? Do you have a vaulted ceiling and need a smoke detector battery replaced? Do you need someone to help you with house cleaning? Our HOME program, thru Senior Community Services, can help with all that and more. The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, yardwork, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information. Joe is generally at our center on Thursdays in the afternoon and you can call him to make an appointment.
One of the services that the HOME Program provides is lawn mowing. As more people utilize that service, more people are needed to do the lawn mowing. HOME Program Coordinator, Joe Kaul, is looking to hire additional people to mow lawns. The pay is $18 per hour and you can call Joe at 763-416-7969 for more information. If you have a grandchild or neighbor you think may want to make some extra money, please pass this information on. Oh, and if you need your lawn mowed, give Joe a call.
The Caregiver Services available at our center is also a program of Senior Community Services. Licensed Social Worker Becky Allard is available for one-on-one caregiver support appointments on Thursday mornings at the center. Please contact her to set up a time, 952-746-4028, b.allard@seniorcommunity.org If Thursday mornings do not work for you, please contact Becky to explore other options.
Doug Ohman is a Minnesota historian, storyteller, and professional photographer. We will be showing one of Doug’s pre-recorded presentations as he takes you on a virtual tour traveling back through time. He will share interesting stories, photographs, and forgotten memories about many of America’s best loved First Ladies. You can watch this program on the community center big screen in the Mississippi Room on Wednesday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required and you can call us at 763-295-2000. Come and enjoy Doug’s beautiful pictures and tremendous knowledge in a safe environment! This and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
Another virtual event will take place in the Mississippi Room on Wednesday, May 5 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Do you know the difference between a Will and a Trust? Which tools are right given your goals and intentions for your estate? Attorney Elizabeth Michaelis will review the key planning tools available to you, including Wills, Trusts, Powers of Attorney, and Health Care Directives. Information will also be available on probate avoidance and recent shifts in the laws that may impact your planning options and strategies. You can come to the senior center to participate in this virtual session, or you can register at SeniorCommunity.org/EstatePlanning to participate from your home. If you plan to come to the center, please let us know in advance. This free virtual program is brought to you by the Senior Outreach & Caregiver Services program of Senior Community Services.
Our Tasty Tuesday events continue to be popular and well-attended. The meals are served in the community center Mississippi Room from 11:30 a.m. to noon, where we can safely distance. Please sign up at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and you can do so by calling the center at 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. The meal on April 27th will include a freshly grilled cheeseburger, beans, chips, pickle. The May meals include: May 4 – sesame chicken, egg roll, fried rice (catered by Chin Yuen); May 11 – hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable (catered by VFW Post 8731); May 18 – sloppy jo, cole slaw, chips; May 25 – hot dog, beans, pickle.
The May newsletters are back from the publisher. Please stop by and pick one up.
