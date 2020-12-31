Home destroyed by fire in Orrock

The Big Lake Fire Department provided mutual aid to the Zimmerman Fire Department on a house fire at 25457 167th Street near Ann Lake in Orrock Township on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Becker, Elk River and the Baldwin fire departments also provided mutual aid.
Reports were that the residents of the home escaped safely, but dogs residing at the home did not survive the fire.
