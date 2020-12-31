You are the owner of this article.
Home destroyed by fire in Orrock

Orrock Fire 12-30-20
Jeff Hage / Monticello Times
or rock fire 2

The Big Lake Fire Department provided mutual aid to the Zimmerman Fire Department on a house fire at 25457 167th Street near Ann Lake in Orrock Township on Wednesday, Dec. 30. Becker, Elk River and the Baldwin fire departments also provided mutual aid.

Reports were that the residents of the home escaped safely, but dogs residing at the home did not survive the fire. 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

