Highway Department Prepared for Snow Later Today

The Wright County Highway Department wants to inform residents that the snow that is coming today is likely to begin entering Wright County from the southeast at approximately 2 p.m. – a couple hours later than was initially expected.
Plow crews are ready to treat and salt roads as it becomes necessary. This snow event is expected to last late into the evening and likely will have begun before the start of the evening commute. The storm is expected to produce three to five inches across a large area of the state with higher totals expected in areas where the bands are snow are heavier.
The Highway Department will keep residents informed on the Wright County Facebook page when the plows are heading out and when plows will be pulled off the road this evening so motorists are aware of it.
