Hi-Way Liquors sets record in ‘One crazy year’

As fears rose in early 2020 that Monticello’s municipal liquor store would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so did liquor store sales.
Hi-Way Liquors' 2020 sales reached levels it might ever see again, says manager Randall Johnsen.
Revenue at Hi-Way Liquor was $7.407,874 in 2020. That’s $1.03 million higher than the $6,376,930 in revenue reported by the liquor store at the completion of the previous record-setting 2019 sales year, according to Sarah Rathlisberger, finance director for the City of Monticello. That’s a 16.2 percent increase in sales over 2019, Rathlisberger said.
“That’s beyond impressive,” Rathlisberger said during a report on year-end liquor store sales during the Monday, Jan. 26 meeting of the Monticello City Council.
“They moved full speed ahead in 2020,” she said. “They were really moving product out the door like crazy.”
Johnsen told the city council that in the early days of the State’s shelter-at-home order, customers were stocking up on wine, beer, and spirits because they feared that liquor stores would be forced to close- like restaurants and bars- leaving people no outlet for purchasing alcohol.
“There was a lot of panic at the beginning,” Johnsen said.
The manager recalled $40,000 in sales the first Monday after the shelter-at-home order. That was followed by $48,000 in sales the next day, on Tuesday. The liquor store usually does about $17,000 a day in sales.
As restaurants and bars closed, liquor stores were deemed by Gov. Tim Walz to be essential. Sales continued to be strong in April and May and into the summer, fall and early winter.
“In May, we had a record $785,000 in sales,” Johnsen said.
But along with strong sales came some serious challenges.
The liquor store struggled to keep up with the labor demands as part-time employees maxed out their hour limitations. Others stayed home because of fears associated with exposure to customers during the pandemic.
The liquor store employed 22 people in January 2020, Johnsen said. During the summer, just 13 people worked at Hi-Way Liquors.
“There was a core 8-9 people who got us through,” Johnsen said.
Hi-Way Liquors reduced its hours to meet its labor demands.
“It was the only thing we could do besides closing,” Johnsen said.
That’s what makes the record sales even more impressive: Sales were up despite the hours the liquor store was open were reduced.
How busy was Hi-Way Liquors in 2020? Rathlisberger and Johnson gave the city council a snapshot of the store’s activity.
There were 6,272 fewer transactions in 2020, than in 2019. However, the average transaction was $28.39 in 2020 compared to $23.86 in 2019.
Beer sales accounted for more than half of the sales activity at Hi-Way Liquors in 2020, Johnsen said. Beer sales were $3.838 million, up $586,769 or 18 percent over 2019 sales of $3.252 million.
Johnsen said that sales have been helped by the liquor store positioning itself as a destination for craft beers, and the addition of six non-refrigerated beer shelves to help support additional product.
Liquor sales in 2020 were $2.351 million, up $331,975 or 16.4 percent, over 2019 sales of $2.019 million.
Hi-Way Liquors has put itself on the map as a destination for hard-to-find and collectible liquor products, which has helped boost sales, Johnsen said.
Wine sales were up $88,108, or 9.9 percent, at $982,113. Wine sales in 2019 were $894,004.
While Johnsen said he can’t predict how sales will perform in 2021, he is encouraged by sales in the new year.
Hi-Way Liquors sales in January 2021 have outpaced sales of January 2020, he said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
