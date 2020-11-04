Three candidates vying for three open seats on the Monticello School Board.
All were elected to the board.
Incumbent Jeff Hegle was the top vote-getter with 5,324 votes. Also elected to the school board were Kathy Ziebarth (5,324 votes) and Jamie Sieben (4,812 votes).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.