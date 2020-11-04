Three candidates vying for three open seats on the Monticello School Board.

All were elected to the board.

Incumbent Jeff Hegle was the top vote-getter with 5,324 votes. Also elected to the school board were Kathy Ziebarth (5,324 votes) and Jamie Sieben (4,812 votes).

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments