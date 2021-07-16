Matt Hayen sworn in Swear in

 Matt Hayen was appointed as Big Lake chief of police on Wednesday, July 14. Chief Hayen, left, took his oath of office from Mayor Paul Knier at the July 14 city council meeting. Prior to serving as police chief, Hayen was the deputy chief of police for the city of Big Lake.

Editor

