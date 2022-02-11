A St. Cloud man is accused of brandishing a gun in a road rage incident on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville.
Now a St. Cloud man has been charged with a felony count of making violent threats and a misdemeanor dangerous weapons charge for intentionally pointing a gun.
Thirty-one-year-old Michael John Reeves III could face up to five years in prison if convicted of the charges.
Reeves was on his way to work at an outlet mall sporting goods retailer in the early afternoon of Jan. 8 when the incident occurred.
Court records state that a man was driving east in the left lane of I-94 when a car allegedly driven by Reeves came up behind his vehicle. The man could not move to the right lane because of heavy traffic.
When an opening in traffic occurred, Reeves allegedly began the process of passing the man’s vehicle.
A passenger in the man’s vehicle told a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol that when Reeves passed the vehicle she witnessed him with a gun in his hand.
Reeves then tapped the gun against the side of the driver’s side window, and then pointed the gun at the passenger in the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Wright County District Court.
Reeves later exited I-94 at the Albertville exit.
The passenger in the vehicle told authorities that she feared for her safety when Reeves pointed the gun at her.
When the trooper put out a call to Wright County deputies regarding the incident, a Wright County deputy responded that he had previous contact with the driver of the suspect vehicle and noted his place of employment.
The investigating trooper went to the outlet mall retailer where he confronted Reeves.
Reeves admitted to the trooper that he had been driving on I-94 and got into a confrontation with a driver between Monticello and Albertville.
When asked if he had displayed a handgun, Reeves said the occupants of the victim vehicle were mistaken, the complaint states. Reeves told the trooper that he flipped off the occupants while wearing black gloves.
When asked permission to search his vehicle, Reeves allegedly admitted to having a gun in the vehicle.
A black handgun was located in the glove box of Reeves’ vehicle, the complaint states.
