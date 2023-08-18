Monticello Lakes ground breaking
Dirt flies during the ground-breaking of the 200-unit Monticello Lakes apartment complex at the Pointes at Cedar development on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

 

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

The Pointes at Cedar project continues to take shape in Monticello.

The latest development to become a reality is the Savanna Vista apartment complex, a two-building, 200 unit apartment complex along Edmonson Avenue.

  
