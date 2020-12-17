The Monticello Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 17.
The fire was reported in the 2700 block of 90th Street in Monticello Township. Initial reports were that the fire was approaching building structures.
Firefighters arrived on scene and promptly extinguished the fire.
