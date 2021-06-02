There will be 310 Monticello High School seniors who will turn the tassels of their graduation caps on Friday, June 3 at the 2021 Monticello High School graduation ceremony.
The ceremony will include commencement address from the 21 valedictorians from this year’s graduating class.
Sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees is forecast for graduation day. Weather permitting, the seniors will march into Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. as the Monticello High School Wind Ensemble under the direction of Chad Armbruster, plays “Pomp and Circumstance” and the “National Anthem.” The graduates will be led to their seats by Junior Honor Guard members Emily Al-Mohamed, Mary Cruser, Rose Curtis, Larissa Forstie, Brandon Goerz, Sanders Hanson, Wyatt Kadelbach, Gavin Kucera, Ruby Levanduski, Emily Lovegren, Quinn McCalla, Bryan Parks, Lucy Schaffer, Madison Schwartz, Kaylee Thorner, Nathaniel Thovson The honor guard members all go into their senior year with 4.0 grade point averages.Monticello High School Principal Mike Carr will welcome the graduates in what will be his last speech at a MHS commencement before retiring later in June.
Carr will be followed by the MHS Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of “In the Company of Angels.”
Carr will then present the MHS honor students, those students who will go on to serve in the five branches of the United States military, foreign exchange students, and post-secondary (PSEO) students who have earned associate’s degrees.
Superintendent Eric Olson will then address the students, followed by the Wind Ensemble’s “A Child Remembered.”
During the commencement address, the top students in this class - the 21 valedictorians- will have the honor of addressing their classmates, staff and parents. The valedictorians are: Hailey Beilke, Annabella Castillo, Rachel Dahlke, Madison Eiler, Eliana Grose, Paul Guertin, Robynn Hickman, Jade Kopff, Rose Michaelis, Carson Miller, Kathleen Moran,Samantha Prokasky, Jacob Roden, Emma Smith, Faith Stoll, Morgan Thomas, Tessa Turner, Samuel Valor, Avery Vanderlinden, Olivia VanGrinsven, and Sarah Wilts.
Following the commencement addresses, the Monticello High School A’Cappella Choir, under the direction of Nathan Herfindahl, will perform “An Irish Blessing.”
Then comes the moment all will have been waiting for.
After Carr presents the class, Supt. Olson will present the soon-to-be graduates with their diplomas.
The ceremony concludes with the graduates exiting the stadium to the traditional sounds of “Fanfare and Recessional” performed by the Monticello High School Wind Ensemble.
The graduates will join the almost 13,000 alumni who have received high school diplomas from Monticello High School.
The senior class will then head to the Monticello Middle School to celebrate with the Chemical Free All-Night Graduation Party, which is sponsored by junior and senior parents and community businesses.
BIG LAKE
About 225 students will graduate from Big Lake High School on Friday, June 4.
The graduation ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Lake High School football field.
Student speakers will include Isaac Flicker and Mia Huberty.
Big Lake High School Assistant Principal Angie Charboneau-Folch will also be among the night’s speakers.
The Class of 2021’s motto is from Dr. Suess: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory.”
Class colors are blue & gold. The class song is “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa, featuring Charlie Puth.
The class flower is the four-leafed clover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.