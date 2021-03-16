gone fishing

A fisherman heads out in his boat for a morning of fishing on Saturday, March 13 on the Mississippi River near Ellison Park in Monticello. The temperature in Monticello reached 56 degrees on March 13, making the day a good one to be out on the March waters of the Mississippi.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

