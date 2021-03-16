gone fishing

A fisherman heads out in his boat for a morning of fishing on Saturday, March 13 on the Mississippi River near Ellison Park in Monticello. The temperature in Monticello reached 56 degrees on March 13, making the day a good one to be out on the March waters of the Mississippi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.