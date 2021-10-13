An area family is reaching out for help after a man was serious injured in a semi crash on a Wisconsin interstate.
Buffalo native Cameron Hazzard, who graduated from Maple Lake High School, is on a long road to recovery after being released Friday, Oct. 8 from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Hazzard, who with his finance Makayla recently started Innovative Transportation Solutions, was injured in the four-vehicle crash near Warrens, Wisconsin on Sunday, Oct. 3.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened at about 9 p.m. when a minivan was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94 when it hit a an eastbound vehicle.
This led to a chain reaction crash involving an SUV and semi tractor and trailer driven by Cameron Hazzard.
Nicholas Hazzard, Cameron’s brother, says Cameron’s truck was upside down in the ditch.
“Hanging in his truck, disoriented and scared, he unclipped his seatbelt and dropped from his seat. After a quick search he found and grabbed his travel companion ‘Luna’, a small Chihuahua, then crawled to safety the best he could with a shattered hip,” Nicholas Hazzard said.
Cameron Hazzard laid injured in the ditch for nearly 15 minutes, waving his cell phone as a light, before someone noticed him and came to his aid, Nicholas Hazzard said.
Paramedics arrived on scene and transported Cameron Hazzard by ambulance to a hospital in nearby Tomah, Wisconsin. He was later airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“The doctors set his hip back into the socket then scanned his pelvis to determine the best course of action. It was determined that he was going to need major surgery to remove bone fragments and repair what was left of his hip socket,” Nicolas Hazzard said. Cameron Hazzard was in surgery for almost eight hours.
“Cameron won’t be able to walk for a minimum of three months and we are unsure if a full recovery is possible,” Nicholas Hazzard said.
Cameron is now in the care of his fiancé Makayla full-time and every day activities are almost impossible.
“This last week has been very difficult for his family,” said Nicholas Hazzard, noting that the couple has two daughters, ages 1 and 5. “This will also be a challenge for his daughters when roughhousing with dad just isn’t an option anymore.”
Cameron Hazzard was the sole provider for his family, and with the loss of his commercial truck, trailer, and his physical health, the Hazzard family is going to need all the help they can get while Cameron focuses on his recovery, his brother said.
A GoFundMe account has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/help-cameron-hazzard-walk-again
Nicholas Hazzard says any generous contribution will help during the family’s difficult times.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
