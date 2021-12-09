snow shovel MT

The National Weather Service has updated the track of a winter storm expected to arrive Friday afternoon (Dec. 10) to now include Wright County.

As recently as yesterday, the storm track was expected to remain 50-60 miles south of Wright County, but the latest models being put out by NWS have the storm track shifting north. The current snow accumulation band is set up along a southwest to northeast axis.

Current snow total projections have Wright County’s accumulation ranging from around two inches in the northwest portion of the county to around six inches in the southeast. The Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect from noon Friday, Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.



