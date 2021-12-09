The National Weather Service has updated the track of a winter storm expected to arrive Friday afternoon (Dec. 10) to now include Wright County.
As recently as yesterday, the storm track was expected to remain 50-60 miles south of Wright County, but the latest models being put out by NWS have the storm track shifting north. The current snow accumulation band is set up along a southwest to northeast axis.
Current snow total projections have Wright County’s accumulation ranging from around two inches in the northwest portion of the county to around six inches in the southeast. The Winter Storm Watch is currently in effect from noon Friday, Dec. 9 to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
To see the updated forecast maps, go to the Wright County MN Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.