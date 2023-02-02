It’s like living the dream when Scott Christenson is at his cabin in Ely.
But not all dreams are good dreams.
Just ask Christenson.
Earlier this year he was doing what many cabin-dwellers do, especially at a cabin in the north woods of Minnesota.
He went up a hill. Then down a hill. All while carrying a big pile of wood.
“I began to feel pain in my armpit, and then my left arm. It radiated to my left jaw,” Christianson said.
The signs were telling the Monticello man that he better go to the emergency room.
Christianson went to the local hospital, and a day later he was transfered to a hospital in Duluth.
He had suffered a heart attack.
People have different journeys after suffering a heart event.
Christianson and four others from the Monticello-Becker-Big Lake region had that journey lead to a new intense cardiac rehab program at CentraCare-Monticello Hospital.
Vicki Hott of Monticello, Margie Samaker of Becker, Ben Schaefbauer of Big Lake and Greg Spude of Maple Lake have joined Christianson as the first graduates of the cardiac rehab program at CentraCare-Monticello.
“It opened up a new chapter in my life,” Vicki Hott said of the cardiac rehab program.
CentraCare-Monticello’s new cardiac rehabilitation center aims to help patients overcome the challenges of cardiac issues such as a heart attack, stent placement or heart transplant through a comprehensive approach to recovery using the Pritikin program.
Compared to traditional cardiac rehab, Pritikin ICR has twice the number of sessions — 72 versus 36 — to allow patients more time to improve their health and adapt to lifestyle changes. The program consists of nutrition workshops, cooking demos and one-to-one meetings with registered dietitians, as well as medically supervised exercise.
Tiffany Baune, CentraCare – Monticello Specialty Clinic Manager, said upon the cardiac rehab center’s opening in September 2022, “Our program allows for individualized treatment plans that are tailored to each patient. If a patient is struggling with depression, they will get more psychosocial support. If they are struggling with making healthy eating choices, they may spend more time with a dietitian. We support patients during every step of their journey.”
Vicki Hott says her participation in the cardiac rehab program has been a “real eye opener” for her as she’s embarked on living a better life.
Ben Schaefbauer entered the intense cardiac rehab program after suffering his second heart event in six years.
“I was scared to hell,” Schaefbauer said, noting that he had experienced 100 percent blockage of a lower descending artery.
After a September procedure, he says he adhered to the program and the Pritikin diet to the letter, losing 40 pounds along the way.
“It was reaffirming, doing what I’m doing,” Schaefbauer said.
“But there’s still a lot of work to do,” he added.
While the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab program is new to Monticello, it has long been offered through CentraCare at St. Cloud Hospital. The program is also offered at seven other CentraCare-affiliated hospitals.
CentraCare is the only health care organization in Minnesota licensed to provide Pritikin ICR.
Schaefbauer laughs when he recalls how he and his wife went out and bought every flavor of Mrs. Dash’s salt-free spices upon learning through the program that salt intake must be drastically reduced, if not eliminated if one is going to live a healthy life following a heart event.
“Eliminating sodium is part of the journey,” Schaefbauer said.
Schaefbauer also had to come to terms that big t-bone steaks and loaded baked potatoes would no longer be part of his diet.
“You make certain trade-offs,” Schaefbauer said.
“But you end up eating right, getting your portions right, and having the right nutritional balance,” he added.
Prior to the cardiac rehab center opening in Monticello in September of 2022, people suffering heart events needed to go to St. Cloud to participate in CentraCare’s Pritikin intensive cardiac rehab program.
The opening of the center in Monticello has been a potential life-changer for all of the first graduates of the program, who doubt they would have made the regular journey to St. Cloud.
Vicki Hott says she definitely would not have opted to participate in the cardiac rehab program it meant the possibility of three weekly trips to St. Cloud- and the hour of round-trip driving that would have come with it.
Greg Spude says he would have started the program, but the Maple Lake-to-St. Cloud trip would have put him at risk of dropping out of the program. The same goes for Margie Samaker who makes the trip from Becker to Monticello, and Monticello’s Christenson.
To learn more about CentraCare’s cardiac rehab programs, visit https://www.centracare.com/services/heart-care/cardiac-rehabilitation/
A one-minute video about the programcan be found online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3n9MW_Xxoc
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.