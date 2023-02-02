It’s like living the dream when Scott Christenson is at his cabin in Ely.

But not all dreams are good dreams.

Cardiac Rehab pix.jpg
Pictured above is the first graduating class of the Pritikin intensive cardiac rehab program at CentraCare-Monticello. Cardiac rehab staff joined the participants for the photo. In the back row are: Ben Schaefbauer, Scott Christianson, and Greg Spude. In the front row are Vicki Hott  and Margie Samaker. CentraCare staff are: Dietitian Morgan Matter, RDN, LD (In teal) and exercise physiologist Nicole Roddy (in blue).

