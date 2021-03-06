Enberg recognized with award from Women of Today

Danielle Enberg, of Monticello was recently recognized as the Minnesota Women of Today 2021 The Person with Determination Award.
The Person with Determination Award is a newly updated award developed by the Minnesota Women of Today and is being presented for the first time at this awards ceremony. The Person with Determination Award is designed to honor an individual who has persevered and forged new paths through obstacles to become an integral part of their community. A version of this outstanding award has been given out since 1994.
Nominated by the Sauk Rapids Women of Today, Danielle Enberg volunteers her time with several organizations and uses her survival of childhood cancer as an inspiration to help others.
Danielle was diagnosed with Stage Five Wilm’s Tumor (Kidney Cancer) in May 1990 and just shy of her first birthday. Given less than a 3% chance of survival, Danielle endured radiation, chemotherapy, and dialysis in order to survive. After living through another three years of treatments and medical emergencies, in 1993 Danielle was ready for transplant. Because of her transplant, Danielle is much more susceptible to common illnesses and needs to take additional precautions not to become ill. She has been hospitalized and isolated many times because of her weakened immune system.
In 2014, Danielle suffered another medical setback. It was discovered that she had an adenoma, a benign tumor, attached to her liver. While in surgery to have the tumor removed, doctors discovered the tumor had attached itself not only to the liver, but to other internal organs including her transplanted kidney. Unfortunately, her kidney needed to be removed. She remained on dialysis until January of 2018, when her mom was able to give her a new kidney. However, her medical issues did not end here and Danielle began to have other internal issues. To date, Danielle continues to have medical issues and is frequently hospitalized.
Despite the medical challenges she has faced her entire life, Danielle has persevered each time a new medical diagnosis has presented itself. On her nomination form, Danielle explained that she has chosen to live her life by the following quote, “If you’re Bitter....you’ll NEVER get Better.”
Danielle has chosen to give back to her community in many ways. While growing up, she was a dancer with, “Be a Star Performance Studio”, where she danced for 9 years. She now volunteers as an assistant at Barbara Lee’s Studio of Dance. She has become an aerobics instructor for the Monticello Community Education, where she gives the opportunity for women to find fun and happiness in exercising and leading a healthier lifestyle. She is currently the assistant coach for a local cheerleading program. Danielle is also a volunteer at the Wright County Agricultural Society. As a child, Danielle was very active at the Wright County Fair as an exhibitor and participant, and gives back to the Society that made those opportunities available to her when she was younger. She volunteers her time in other ways including as a member of the Monticello Women of Today.
Childhood cancer truly changed Danielle’s life. As a part of her adult life, she is now spreading awareness about childhood cancer and the lack of funding childhood cancer receives. Through her platform, Childhood Cancer Research Fund, she is an official spokesperson and tells her story at fundraisers to help raise money for this important research fund. Danielle held three different hat drives for the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota and the Ronald McDonald House. Through her efforts, over 500 hats were collected.
Danielle says, “I have taken my 30 years of personal experience with childhood cancer and have turned finding a cure into my life’s passion. I ask people if they have been told about the gold by partnering with Children’s Cancer Research Fund. I use my life’s story to bring awareness to not only childhood cancer, but the late effects that often affect survivors and their families. I have always been determined to find the positives in life. I was not going to let cancer get the best of me!”
