The Wright County Emergency Food & Shelter program has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal emergency management agency under the emergency food and shelter national board program. The Wright County Emergency Food & Shelter Program has been chosen to receive $17,800 through regular Phase 39 funding and another $57,623 through ARPA-R funding for a total of over $75,000. These funds are available to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county to help support expenses incurred November, 1, 2021 – December 31, 2022.
A Local Board made up of representatives from, Wright County Veterans Services, Wright County Board of Commissioners, United Way, Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Ministerial Association, Love Inc. Big Woods, Salvation Army, and a homeless representative, will determine how the funds awarded. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact the Planning & Advancement Manager at Wright County Community Action, PO Box 787, Maple Lake, MN 55358, phone number (320) 963-6500 Ext 246 for an application or more information. The deadline for applications is May 20, 2022.
