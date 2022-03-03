Dave Hayes, right, is presented the Patriot Employer award by Bob Boone of the Minnesota office of ESGR- Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Electro Industries in Monticello.
A Monticello business manager has been recognized for his support of the Army National Guard and its Reserve program.
Dave Hayes of Electro Industries was recognized as being a Patriot Employer by ESGR- the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
Hayes was nominated for the award by Logan Benda, an electrical engineer at Electro Industries. Benda is a helicopter pilot in the National Guard.
The award was presented Thursday, Feb. 24 by Bob Boone, Bosslift Coordinator for ESGR’s Minnesota office based in Cambridge, during an awards ceremony on the work floor of Electro Industries.
For Logan Benda, serving in the military is the second half of his life.
“Electro Industries has been quite good to me in helping me meet my military obligations,” Benda said.
That includes being accommodating to his regular monthly Guard requirements on weekends, as well as flying obligations during the week, he said.
“There are times that I have to leave early or cut something short because of my Guard duties, Benda said. “Working for Electro enables me to push off some of my duties if needed while training with the Guard.”
Dave Hayes, who has worked for Electro Industries, says he has never served in the military, and being supportive of Benda is one way he can support the men and women of the Army National Guard.
“It’s the least a guy can do without being serving in active duty,” Hayes said. “You can only do what you can do.”
Logan Benda started working at Electro Industries about a year ago.
“It was immediately evident that Dave was extremely supportive of me and my training, Benda said.
Hayes says supporting Benda made sense to him, and it makes sense to Electro Industries.
“It’s just what we do. We support our family, and Logan’s part of the family,” Hayes said.
Bob Boone of ESGR said the Patriot Employer award was ESGR’s way of saying thank you to Hayes and Electro Industries.
Hayes said being presented the award is something he never expected when he headed off to work on Thursday, Feb. 24.
“But it means a whole lot to me,” he said.
As for Benda, he said he has served in the National Guard for six years and flies Blackhawk UH60 helicopters.
He has been deployed multiple times- the last being to Iraq in 2019-20.
The company Benda serves with is the Fox 1-189 GSAV air traffic service company based out of Camp Ripley, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.