Twins will tackle the future together after graduation

Twins Noelle and Bailee Bad Heart Bull are graduating from Monticello High School in June. The sisters has spent 12 years of their life in Monticello and would describe leaving the community by using an oxymoron, “bittersweet.”
“To have these last moments of childhood before leaving for the next stage of life, that part is sad,” Bailee said. “Having to say goodbye to all my teachers, peers, and friends, it makes this next part of life super intimidating. But, I am so excited to start college and begin a new chapter.”
“I agree completely,” Noelle said. “Bittersweet endings are the best though, it shows maturity, but at the same time, a sense of innocence. I am excited to graduate and look back at my accomplishments as a high schooler and I’m amped to start my new chapter, but a bit sad to move on. I am going to miss everyone so, so much.”
The Bad Heart Bull family moved to Monticello from Clearwater and they’ve been happy here ever since.
Noelle and Bailee raved about Monticello and the experiences they’ve shared, but it’s safe to say, through their rap sheet, that Monticello was extremely lucky to have them.
The twins have earned the title of leaders at Monticello High School.
They were asked to speak in front of the school board to represent their graduating class, for starters. They have been in the Muskies Swim Club for 11 years and the Monticello Varsity Swim Team for four years. They are also involved in Minnesota Honors Society, were voted to be on the Homecoming Court, are involved in Interact Club, the Native American Education Committee, Pit Orchestra for the Musical, Westbridge Church Choir, QSM (Quarry Student Ministries), and culinary club as well.
“Let’s just say, Bailee and I are very, very busy,” Noelle said.
Bailee has been a proponent of change at Monticello High School when it’s necessary.
“I think that I am a natural leader,” Bailee said. “My peers often look to Noelle and I to take the lead on many of the schools committees. That work ethic has given me opportunities to speak to Mr. Olson about issues in school and offer suggestions on how to solve them. I think that is the leadership role that has the most impact.”
Monticello has a way of making people feel like family, that is what Noelle and Bailee will miss most.
“I love the small-knit connections we have here in Monti,” Noelle said. “Everywhere I go, I can count on seeing someone I know. It really pays homage that we all work together. I also love the art movements going on here. It is so inspiring to see murals and creativity spread throughout this town, it makes it more personal and welcoming.”
“The best part of this community is the small town feel with beautiful connections to everyone,” Bailee said. “There is peace here, it often makes it easy to forget that it is a bit of a small town. The tight knit families and the kindness found within the old shops of downtown is what really makes me proud to live here.”
The Bad Heart Bull family has eight members - including pets.
“Our mom, Jessica, is probably the best in the world,” Noelle said. “She makes killer banana bread and works hard to keep us kids on track. Our dad, Craig, is a complete icon. He enjoys driving the pontoon and finding new ways to improve our home. Our brother, Ethan, is three years younger than us. He is smarter in every way, a beast in the pool and on the track, and a strategist at chess. The three of us siblings are very close. God blessed us with the most amazing family, and we really could not ask for any people better!”
The family has two dogs, a black lab named Tank, and a brown lab named Besos, and a cat named Suess.
The twins are standout students and all around stellar human beings. They wouldn’t have flourished without their parents Jessica and Craig.
Bailee said the lessons that she learned from her parents are endless.
“Millions and billions of lessons,” Bailee said. “They have taught us how to grow up while keeping my childhood free. They brought us up in a household of honesty and virtue but kept us deep in roots of kindness and empathy. They taught us to be resilient and strong willed, but always said it was okay to cry. They taught us about their mistakes and how to avoid them, they walked with us through heartbreak, they instilled a love of travel and experience in Noelle and I, which showed us to be curious about cultures and the world. We could not have asked for more amazing parents.”
Aside from being stellar humans, Bailee and Noelle are just two normal eighteen-year-olds.
Outisde of classes and studying, Bailee loves to bake, cook, make jewelry, paint, play trumpet, French horn, piano, sing, clean, play with her dogs, swim, ski, kneeboard, play any type of card game with her friends, and defeat Noelle in the Wii game Mario Kart.
Outside of being a natural born leader, Noelle loves to play guitar, ukulele, piano, clarinet, sing, go shopping with her friends, go tubing during the summer, swim, and get the occasional win against her sister in Mario Kart.
Noelle and Bailee gave a lot of credit to their Monticello High School teachers.
“I love all of my teachers in their own way,” Bailee said. “I don’t have a favorite because some of them are great storytellers, some push me to become my best, some give good guidance, some are more supportive, some of them help take the pressure off of school, they all do an equally amazing job and all deserve to be paid more.”
“I have to give credit to all of the teachers, mentors, and coaches who have been in my life,” Noelle said. “All of them have helped guide me to the Noelle I am today. I have so many stories and experiences for which I have immense gratitude. As a student, I am constantly learning new things, and applying advice I have gathered. So, to every single one of them, I owe a huge thanks.”
Bailee said that the greatest lesson she learned during her senior year was to cherish every moment. She learned it the hard way as her senior year is wrapping up shortly.
Noelle said that she learned her biggest lesson through COVID-19. She said circumstances change all the time so don’t worry about the future and being prepared, but live in the moment.
The girls said that each moment of their senior year has been extra special because it was almost taken away by COVID-19. Bailee found joy in the mundane at her daily lunch spot and Noelle said her highlight was being able to attend prom.
“I think I can speak for both of us when I say it was exhilarating,” Bailee said. “Being able to have these moments that last year’s students lost, it was great to make those memories. I missed sitting at lunch with all of my buddies.”
“Although it wasn’t perfect, I am incredibly grateful for all of the effort put in by committees, leadership, and administration to have the events that were missed last year,” Noelle said. “These events are huge rites of passages and I am so grateful to participate in them. The best memory this year was definitely prom. Seeing all of my friends forget about a pandemic and dancing with my classmates to throwback songs was an absolute highlight.”
Both Noelle and Bailee will be attending the University of Minnesota-Morris after graduation. Bailee is interested in linguistics and world languages, but neither of them have chosen a specific degree to pursue yet.
Though they will be in a different location, the Bad Heart Bull twins hope to bring the same positivity and light to their next school.
“Bailee and I both agree that we want to bring the same positivity and impact that we did at Monticello,” Noelle said. “We are so excited to start a new chapter and are ready to bring new perspectives and bring people closer together. As Bad Heart Bulls, it’s important that we stand tough in the face as opposition, but also approach life with grace, truth, and love, because in the end, that is all that matters.”
The Bad Heart Bull family has definitely left an impact on Monticello.
“I don’t care if people remember my name, but I sure hope that I could at least impact my peers,” Bailee said. “I hope that I loved people when they needed it, because they all did that for me.”
“I guess I hope to leave less of a Noelle legacy and more of a Bad Heart Bull legacy,” Noelle said. “I hope that my efforts here in Monticello have impacted those around me positively, and hope to set a path for my other family members and others.”
