A program with a goal of reducing academic disparities in the Monticello School District based on a student’s race, ethnicity and economic background was passed by the Monticello board of Education on a 4-2 vote Monday, March 6.
The school board approved a program and participation in the Achievement and Integration (A&I) for Minnesota program, but not before a week-long debate within the school community that had some racial overtones.
The District applied for a A&I program for the 2023-2026 school years. It is completing a three-year program cycle that in 2022-23 provided about $363,000 to fund within the school district a literacy specialist, social worker, instructional coach, a family liaison/advocate/interpreter, high school math tutor, credit recovery specialist, and reading coach.
The program and positions associated with it are used to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities, and reduce academic disparities based on students’ diverse racial, ethnic, and economic backgrounds in Minnesota public schools.
The school district has 16 strategies for achieving five goals over the course of the next three years under the program, according to Cindy Fasching, Director of Teaching and Learning for the Monticello School District.
The program was initially discussed a week earlier at the Feb. 27 school board meeting.
It was during that meeting that school board member Mark Branson raised concerns that participating in the A&I program was resulting in the District focusing on the color of students.
“All I hear is color, color, color,” Branson said during the Feb. 27 board discussion.
“I don’t think we want the young people in our district to look at color,” he told fellow board members. “I don’t think we want them to be worried about it.”
Branson said it concerns him how focused on color the A&I program participation makes the school district.
Fasching had noted in a Feb. 27 presentation that a diversity gap exists in regards to employees in the school district, the state of Minnesota, and probably the whole country.
Branson asked how the gap could be fixed locally in Monticello.
“With baby steps,” Fasching said, noting that small things like inviting people to come visit the District and see what its like, inviting them to work in the community, making them feel welcome through the on-boarding the District does,
“There are many things we can do to recruit and train teachers of color,” Fasching said. “We would love a more diverse staff.”
Branson answered that he doesn’t disagree, but questioned that if an was being recruited under the A&I program for the purpose of helping reduce racial disparities, would that employee feel they were being recruited because of color?
“How am I to believe I’m not only there for my color,” Branson asked.
Fasching replied that the District isn’t only hiring for color. A potential employee must also be a top candidate for the position.
School board member Casey Root questioned the selection and hiring process of people for the program. Many are already on staff because the program has been in place the past three years.
In addressing the program, school board member Jeff Hegle said the program dollars are used to help every student in the school district in improving their academic performance. Students are not- and will not- be segregated into specific learning groups based on color or ethnicity, he said.
Board members agreed they would come back with questions to be answered at the meeting on March 6.
At the Monday, March 6 meeting, eight members of the public requested to speak on the matter during public forum. They had three minutes to address the board.
One of those was Tara Rosh, a mother of two and a public school teacher for 25 years. Her husband Joe is a teacher in the district.
Rosh thanked the District for applying for the program and hoped to see unanimous acceptance of it.
“Acceptance of this program isn’t catering to black students, brown students, or students living in poverty,” Rosh said.
Accepting the program and its verbiage is recognizing a historical and societal tragedy, she said.
“Public schools as a whole have failed students of color, students who live in poverty,” she said.
“The numbers do not lie. It’s impossible to bend the knee to someone who is already down,” she said.
Rosh said it is her hope that the Monticello community would proudly support the solutions to what is a national problem.
“How embarrassing and backward if we do not,” Rosh said.
Rosh called the program full of hope for the future.
“If the realities of a more inclusive future and the language of this program cause us to bristle it’s time for some serious self-reflection because we are pathetically clinging to an already obsolete past,“ she said.
There are two options for the school district when it comes to the program, Rosh said.
One is to get on board and try to remedy its problems. The other is to put on the armor of false victim-hood, puff out our chests, and arrogantly act as if these dollars are somehow pushing a hidden, slippery-sloped agenda, she said.
Trevor Bauch said he spoke out because he wanted his students to know that the harmful, insensitive rhetoric heard at the school board meeting a week prior is not representative of the school community.
“I’m here today because I want my students to be able to believe the world is changing for the better and we are making strides towards a world where hate does not divide,” he said.
“I’m here today as a father because I desperately want my daughter to grow up in a world where the diversity of race, culture and thought are not feared, but honored and respected,” he said.
Bauch is a English language teacher who works everyday with students of color, migratory students, and low socio-economic status every day.
“I watch as many of my students read and write below grade level and watch as this consequently inhibits their success in content classes,” he said.
Bauch said the school board, through the passing of the program, had an important opportunity to ease the barriers that many of those students face in obtaining their education.
And because of the opportunity at hand, he said he struggled to see how some school board members- people with a real seat at the table- could be actively working against funding to better our schools.
Corinne Lozinski said some school board members a week prior raised questions about the program process in order to achieve a better understanding of the program application process and how the program would be utilized.
She also noted that following the board discussion on Feb. 27, an email went out to “publicly paid staff” and union members to ostracize those school board members for asking questions.
Lozinski said it is concerning that the actions demonstrated by distract staff members could be reflective of actions demonstrated in school district classrooms.
“Please allow them to do what they were elected to do,” Lozinski said of the school board members.
Parent and Monticello teacher Joan Oen addressed her students and staff members hired under the A&I program that has been in place the past three years.
To her students- including those of color- she said, “I do not think working to close the achievement gap and to improve the diversity of our staff is a game or a negative concession as stated at last week’s school board meeting.”
“On the contrary, I think it is important- and all of you are important,” she said.
To the current and future staff hired as part of the A&I program, “I do not agree with the insinuations made that you are anything less than qualified, competent professionals or that hiring you will somehow lead to something bad for our schools.”
“The opposite is true. You have been and continue to be valued assets to everyone in our learning community,” Oen said.
School Board member Casey Root said he was concerned about the program because in past years under the A&I program, multiple outcome targets were set, but not met. He also noted that some of those targets have now been removed from the new 3-year program.
Superintendent addressed those concerns stating that after students came back to school following the pandemic, students have different needs and there has been a reset in the kind of programming they need- particularly in the areas of mental health. Because student achievement data is forever changing, programs such as the A&I program are fluid programs, he said.
The motion to approve the A&I program passed on a 4-2 voted with Mark Branson and Casey Root voting against the measure.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
