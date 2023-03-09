A program with a goal of reducing academic disparities in the Monticello School District based on a student’s race, ethnicity and economic background was passed by the Monticello board of Education on a 4-2 vote Monday, March 6.

The school board approved a program and participation in the Achievement and Integration (A&I) for Minnesota program, but not before a week-long debate within the school community that had some racial overtones.

