ATLANTA, GA - Michael Zillmer of Monticello graduated from Georgia State University during the spring 2020 semester with a Master of Arts degree from the university's College of Arts & Sciences.
Zillmer majored in Philosophy.
More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State in the spring of 2020, and were honored by the university with a virtual celebration on May 6. Spring 2020 graduates have been invited to return to the university to participate in an in-person, formal commencement when it is safe to do so.
Learn more about the challenges and achievements of the Class of 2020 during an unprecedented year by clicking here. Catch the virtual celebration recording on Facebook Live by clicking here.
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.
