Sixteen probationary teachers were among 25 Monticello School District employees whose contracts were not renewed by the Monticello School Board during a special meeting on Monday, April 3.
The 16 layoffs were less than half of the 39 teacher layoffs approved by the District a year ago.
The layoffs are one of the most difficult things a school member approves, said School Board Chair Kathy Ziebarth.
“Unfortunately, it’s a reality for schools,” Ziebarth said.
In addition to the 16 teachers who were laid off, eight Title I teachers and one retired but rehired teacher received notices of their terminations.
The action came as part of the consent agenda, and as is the norm with consent agenda items, there was no discussion on the matter among school board members.
It is school district policy that the layoffs are approved on the consent agenda, Ziebarth said, as a sign of respect to the employees and to not read their names at a public meeting.
According to the school board consent agenda, the probationary teachers who will not be retained are, in alphabetical order, Ashley Borchardt, Shawn Borgert, Makayla Feddersen, Brooke Fisher, Cory Forslund, Luther Gunderson, Jenny Johnson, Shane Kunde, Nichole Lerberg, Lisa Nygaard, Chloee Reiser, Ann Shelander, Kim Tapper, Madison Terlinden, Katie Treadway and Jada Worley.
The eight Title 1 teachers who did not have contracts renewed are: Holly Anderson, Deb Chapa, Makayla Feddersen, Ashley Pellaton, Danielle Reeves Johanson, Sara Nelson, Melissa Rothstein and Ashley Valentine.
In many cases, Title 1 teachers are brought back prior to the start of the next school year.
Retired-rehired teacher Patti Jo Berger also did not have her contract renewed.
All teachers facing non-renewal and termination of their contracts were notified of the action prior to the April 3 school board meeting.
A motion to make the cuts was made by school board member Jeff Hegle. The motion was seconded by Jamie Sieben. The motion was passed unanimously.
