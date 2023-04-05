School Board 4-3-23
A packed house filled the Monticello School District’s board room at the Monticello Middle School where staff cuts and an teacher evaluation program were discussed.

 

 Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

Sixteen probationary teachers were among 25 Monticello School District employees whose contracts were not renewed by the Monticello School Board during a special meeting on Monday, April 3.

The 16 layoffs were less than half of the 39 teacher layoffs approved by the District a year ago.

