CentraCare’s Bounce Back Project, in conjunction with the Monticello, Big Lake, and Becker school districts, is sponsoring a free family event at Monticello Memorial Stadium called “Better Together: A Day of Wellness.”
The event, held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, will feature a special performance by Koo Koo Kanga Roo. Koo Koo Kanga Roo has become one of the top pop artists in the 2023 music scene, delighting fans with a unique Pop sound.
Koo Koo Kanga Roo was created by Bryan and Neil in 2008. They met four years prior as freshman at St. Mary’s University in Winona, MN. After being in a campus rock band for the first few years of college, the guys created Koo Koo as an experimental project for SMU’s annual battle of the bands.
The next few years saw Bryan and Neil touring throughout the Midwest playing bars, basements and barbecues. Meanwhile they released their first few albums and music videos. In 2010 the band was chosen to support Orange County superhero rock band The Aquabats on their east coast tour. This turned into more support slots with Reel Big Fish and Yo Gabba Gabba Live. Meanwhile Koo Koo began creating “dance-a-long” videos (initially as something of a joke) for their songs in order to help demonstrate the moves that audiences would need to know at their shows. These videos were unexpectedly a hit with elementary school teachers, which led Koo Koo into the world of children’s music and becoming a “real” kids band.
road with The Vans Warped Tour, Frank Turner & Sleeping Souls, and MC Lars. Concept albums about cats, potty humor, self-help, holidays and Panera Bread added to the band’s discography. Simultaneously, the popularity of their “brain break” dance-a-long videos continued to skyrocket in classrooms around the world.
In 2021 Bryan and Neil released their first non-concept album since 2013, partnering with Twin Cities producer extraordinaire Lazerbeak. “Slow Clap” presents a more hip-hop-centric sound with plenty of grooving bass lines and monstrous drums, while retaining the catchy, weirdo-energy fans expect from the band.
In addition to Koo Koo Kanga Roo, the day of wellness event will feature make & take stations, community resources, food trucks and concessions. This is a free event fully funded by the CentraCare Foundation.
