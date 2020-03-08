After spending the day interviewing candidates for its next superintendent and receiving input from others, the Big Lake School Board held its shortest board meeting at just 30 minutes on Wednesday, Feb 26 at Independence STEM Elementary School Community Room
Greg Vandal of PEER Solutions, a consultant led the school district in the seven-week process of selecting its next superintendent. Four candidates were interviewed separately by the school board, the administrative staff, teachers and other staff, and community representatives. After the individual interviews, all groups were brought together to discuss their findings and identify strengths and potential areas of concern of each candidate. Students also had the opportunity to meet the candidates and share their thoughts.
Vandal noted that all four candidates met the criteria and attributes of a superintendent that the Board, staff and community identified in January. Board members identified their top issues for the new superintendent including “kids first”, being the face of the school in the community, engaging parents and community in school functions and selling the benefits of the school to the greater community.
A straw vote was taken which led to the unanimous selection of Milaca superintendent Tim Truebenbach as Big Lake’s next superintendent.
Truebenbach was heading into Ash Wednesday service when he received the offer fromSchool Board Chair Tonya Reasoner, which he excitedly accepted.
In other school board business...
• The board supported Superintendent Steve Westerberg’s decision of reassigning a staff member to a different building with no change in pay and denied the employee’s level III grievance.
• Westerberg awarded certificates to each board member in honor of State School Board Recognition Week. “Our board members serve on additional committees and are available to me between meetings and I appreciate their dedication,” he noted.
• The board accepted the retirement of three long-time employees totaling over 100 years of service: Teacher Claudia Forsberg at 39 years, Community Education Director Brad Schnitzler at 36 years and Peer Coach Todd Skinner at 33 years.
• Some of the larger donations accepted by the school board included $4,299 from the Big Lake Youth Sports Association’s banner sponsorship to go towards the Liberty shelter, $2500 from Knights of Columbus to the musical and $700 from Big Lake Spud Fest for equipment for clothing and textiles classes at the high school.
