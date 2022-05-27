Jean Renslow, a women and gender studies & philosophy major from Big Lake, Minn., has received a Dragon Achievement Award from Minnesota State University Moorhead. The awards recognize students and student organizations for their many contributions to MSUM community and the surrounding community.
Renslow was among eight students honored with individual student engagement awards. Renslow received the Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Justice Award, which is given to a student who actively promotes and supports inclusivity to positively enhance MSUM’s campus culture and improve the experience/awareness of diverse populations.
Renslow was nominated by associate director for Student Life, Annie Wood. She worked with Renslow to support their efforts in offering Safe Zone training.
She writes:
“Jean has not let a lack of staffing or the challenges of COVID stop them from providing safe spaces for students of all identities. They have been thoughtful in how to create intentional, accessible spaces that keep safety for all top of mind, especially when many students had concerns about COVID. With the departure of CFO’s advisor and the staff liaison for Safe Zone training, Jean rallied other students to ensure that the training could continue to be offered. When they met resistance and hurdles. Jean did not let that stop them - they continued to ask questions and seek ways to make it possible. Truly, MSUM has been positively impacted by Jean during their time here and they challenged the status quo, hosted events, and did not allow difficulties to derail the important work of programs like Take Back the Night, Safe Zone, and many more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.