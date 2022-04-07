In what has become an annual rite of Spring, the Monticello School Board laid off 39 teachers as the District works through its 2022-23 budget challenges.
The school board, on Monday, April 4, passed two resolutions making the non-renewal of 30 probationary teacher contracts and nine Title I teacher contracts official.
The action came as part of the consent agenda, and as is the norm with consent agenda items, there was no discussion on the matter among school board members.
Superintendent Eric Olson wasn’t at the April 4 meeting, but issued a statement prior to the school board action. School Board Chairman Jeff Hegle read Olson’s statement.
Tonight is a hard night,” Olson began.
“I want to let everyone know that I am eternally grateful for the hard work and dedication of every single staff member across our district,” Olson continued.
“There is little we can do to make do to make tonight better for those we are about to let go, but I would be remiss if I didn’t offer my sincere appreciation for what you have all brought to our community,” he stated.
“I wish each of you the best going forward,” Olson concluded.
According to the school board consent agenda, the probationary teachers who will not be retained are: Elizabeth Muellerleile, Kelly Ann Lockrem, Kesney McCarthy, Estella Deuel, Susan Sussman, Toni Chiodo Moeller, Garrett James, Nelson Penserga, Holly Peters, Lisa Nygaard, Pam Ruis, Nicole Boisvert, Luther Gunderson, Emily Benson, Gabe Severson, Nichole Lerberg, Jaci Decker, Ariel Schultz, Tonya Tally, Gretchen Homme, Sarah Galvin, Nicole Hills, Nikki Gullickson, Michelle Rosnow, Rachel Rolen, Robin Zgutowicz, Anna Berning, Paul Nierengarten, Shawn Borgert and .Jacob Rosonke
Nine Title 1 teachers did not have contracts renewed: Holly Anderson, Rose Johnson, Sara Nelson, Ashley Pellaton, Anne Savage, Katie Treadway, Danielle Reeves Johanson, Jacob Rosonke and Lisa Berg.
In many cases, Title 1 teachers are brought back prior to the start of the next school year.
All teachers facing non-renewal and termination of their contracts were notified of the action prior to the April 5 school board meeting.
