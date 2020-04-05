A Monticello teacher cuts the distance with hand written letters

In the wake of a pandemic that has forced schools to close and teacher-to-student connections to fade, one Monticello teacher is cutting the distance in a unique way.
Lisa Nelson, a fourth grade teacher at Pinewood Elementary School, is hand-writing letters to all 30 of her students.
With her perfect penmanship and thoughtful words she’s letting her students know that she’s there for each and every one of them. Maybe not physically, but for sure emotionally.
Mrs. Nelson, as she’s known to her students, mailed out all of the letters on Tuesday, March 31 and expected her students to receive them either Wednesday or Thursday.
Nelson and her students have been handling distance learning as best as they can, but you can’t see personality through a computer screen.
“To me handwriting is someone’s personality. Mine is very swirly and the more I write the loopier it gets.” Nelson said with a laugh. “So, I know the kids will be excited to see it again.”
She said that she isn’t expecting anything in return from her students, but it would be nice to receive a few letters.
As a teacher, Nelson is always receiving drawings, pictures, and love notes from her kids in the classroom, so she’s been missing that while teaching from home.
Writing letters is something that Nelson grew up doing. It’s something she learned from her mother.
Nelson’s mother, Marcella, passed away in August at the age of 95. She was a huge proponent of showing gratitude and doing that through hand- written notes, so Nelson continues to show gratitude and passes that down to her own kids and students.
“My mom was always really big on letting people know she cared about them, and there’s no one way to do that, but writing letters was how my mom did it,” Nelson said. “I know how fun it is to receive a letter, especially as a kid.”
It all goes back to making connections.
Monticello Public Schools Superintendent Eric Olson has been checking in on his teachers during this time when he found out Nelson was writing these thoughtful letters.
“Her handwriting is a story in itself, but it also demonstrates what our Monticello teachers do to make connections our number one priority,” Olson said. “I’m so proud of our people. It’s a great reminder of who our teachers are.”
Nelson said this year has been extra special for her because this will be her last year teaching.
She’s been at Pinewood Elementary School for 34 years.
Distance learning has taken a toll on all teachers, but especially Nelson because she knows this is her final school year.
“It’s been really hard for me,” Nelson said. "This is not how I wanted to end my teaching career, so I hope we get the opportunity to go back to school.”
Nelson saw her students for the last time on Friday, March 13 and it was just like any other day.
“We thought we would see each other again on Monday, but we didn’t,” Nelson said. “We never really got to say goodbye."
Nelson posts videos every day encouraging her students and getting them ready to take on the school day. She knows that her students see her, but she doesn’t get to see them.
It has made teaching hard for her.
Nelson knows it won’t be the last time she sees her students all together, not on her watch. She said even if it has to be in July, she’ll set up a day where they can all meet at the park and properly end her career.
“There’s no way I couldn’t say goodbye,” Nelson said. “I know we’ll figure something out, but hopefully we can get back in the classroom before summer hits.”
The dedicated teacher pours her heart and soul into her kids every day. She’s never experienced something like this and she never imagined she’d be going through this in her final year of teaching.
More than anything, she’s going to miss the people that she got to work with every day.
“The teachers have been like family,” Nelson said. “I think all schools have a family feel, but especially at the elementary, the grade levels feel like families to me.”
She went on to list more things she loves about her job – hoping to get back in the classroom soon.
“The best part is the kids,” Nelson said. “All the hugs, the smiles, the cute little stories they come excited to tell you, getting to watch students when something clicks and they have that aha-moment, knowing you’re making a difference, the families…”
In the meantime she’s focusing on the positives. She just wants what’s best for her students. And right now what’s most important is feeling connected and staying in contact with her kids.
“There’s so much joy in the connections,” Nelson said.
Nelson is retiring so that she can focus more on family. Her daughter is having her second child soon and she wants to be able to help out whenever she needs to.
