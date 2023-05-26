About 300 Monticello High School seniors will turn the tassels of their graduation caps on Friday, June 2 at the 2023 graduation ceremony.

The 136th graduating class of Monticello High School includes 301 students who will earn diplomas and join more than 13,882 alumni who came before them.

