94 traffic 12-23

Traffic was at a standstill on Wednesday, Dec. 23 just before the Highway 241 exit on eastbound I-94.

 MnDOT

Eastbound Interstate 94 closed between Monticello and Rogers due to multiple vehicle crash and pile-up at Highway 241 in St. Michael/Albertville, Wright County.
Motorists are urged to exit eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello and follow the I-94 alternate route signs or seek other routes.

The interstate will be closed for several hours to clear the crash. Watch for emergency responders and give them room to work. Check 511mn.org for latest information.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments