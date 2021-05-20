The Monticello School District has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The award was announced by Dollar General on May 12 along with 12 other Minnesota grant recipients.
In all, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s awarded $10.5 million to support summer, family and adult literacy programs. The donations represent the organization’s largest one-day grant donation in its 28-year history, according to the media relations department at Dollar General.
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
Written by Cindy Fasching, director of teaching and learning for the Monticello School District, the grant will be used to help fund a program called WIN in the Summer.
According to Fasching, WIN in the Summer is a summer program expected to serve 75 students in grades 6-8 who are currently reading below grade level below in comprehension and fluency. Reading specialists will utilize several literacy intervention tools to provide structured literacy instruction in order to meet the specific reading needs of students who tested at “some risk” or “high risk” according to FastBridge data.
“The goal will be for all students to gain at least one grade level of reading proficiency this summer through this intervention program,” Fasching said.
Dollar General’s closest stores to Monticello and Big Lake are in Becker, Maple Lake and Zimmerman.
