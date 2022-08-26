Life on the Mississippi River and life in downtown Elk River became one with one another this week.
The installation of a dock on the banks of the Mississippi River has added an entirely new dimension to the downtown’s existence.
A kayaker navigating the confluence of the Elk and Mississippi rivers will now be able to come for a Thursday night concert in the Rivers Edge Commons Park and or the nearby farmers market.
Residents who live on the river and have a boat or other types of watercraft will be able to dock in the Port of Elk River and access all of downtown Elk River’s restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Youth and their parents will be able fish the Mississippi River from the 107-foot dock.
“It will take awhile for people to catch on,” said Shannon Tatro, an Elk River resident and one of the many cogs in a wheel that has been turning off and on since 2015 to make the dock a reality. “Once they do it will be a huge asset. We have such a resource there that people are just unaware of.”
Tatro got involved in the dock discussion in the last few years. He played a key role by assembling a plan that could work. It was buoyed by successful businessman and Elk River resident Chris Carlson, who expressed a willingness to pay half of the cost through the Carlson Family Lightshield Foundation, and the thinking initially was to fundraise the rest.
Although fundraising efforts and an awareness campaign by Tatro, Randy Tesdahl and Parks and Recreation Director Michael Hecker failed to garner the other half of the pot, city interest had grown considerably and a vote proved it.
The Elk River City Council passed a resolution in June 2021, which married a donation of $57,500 from the Carlson Family Lightshield Foundation with an agreement by the city to pay the balance of $68,204, according to council documents.
The city of Elk River went with a product called EZ Dock, the same docking system located in the city of Anoka on the Rum and Mississippi rivers. It is an ADA-accessible floating, seasonal dock with interconnecting deck sections that would be installed each spring and removed each fall, according to literature from the city of Elk River.
Marine Dock & Lift, of Center City, which installed the dock, will remove the dock and reinstall it each spring for $4,800, according to city documents.
The product, site preparation and installation cost about $115,000 and another $10,000 for a transition path. The city decided to pay for the project with money from its GRE Fund.
Marine Dock & Lift installed the entire dock system and wheelchair accessible ramp on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Before the company completed the project, Tatro did the honors of being the first boater to pull into the dock. He was all smiles.
Future is exciting
Tatro foresees additional traffic from tubers, canoeists, kayakers and boaters coming up from places like Champlin, Anoka, and, of course, Elk River.
Alden Nelson, the owner of Marine Dock & Lift, said Elk River’s system is fairly unique, and it will make a big impact on the downtown.
“We do a lot of docks and quite a bit of floating docks in the Anoka and Champlin area,” said Nelson, who bought the quarter-century-old business from his father-in-law, Dwight Rajdl, a few years ago. “I know it will give a lot of boaters access to downtown, the bars and restaurants, for sure.”
As if on cue, Craig Murphy, the owner of the Cinema Professional building and the former Houlton bank building in downtown Elk River, walked into the discussion as the ramp was being installed by Nelson’s crew.
He said the downtown will be transformed.
He said he purchased the Houlton bank building last November and is restoring the upstairs level right now. He also has exciting possibilities for his property at Main and Jackson.
“I owned property in Anoka, so I know what a dock does to a community,” he said. “I’m betting it will create more activity, more people coming down here. I may turn this apartment into an Airbnb,” he said, pointing to the back of the
Main Street building that once housed Elk River’s first movie house.
Murphy also has thoughts of a bait store and/or a place for kayak rental. He senses the appetite for such additions to the downtown.
“We’re excited about it and the opportunities it brings,” he said.
