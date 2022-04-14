I, Sheriff Sean Deringer, am formally announcing my campaign for re-election as your Sheriff of Wright County. Four years ago, I humbly asked for your vote to become the 28th Sheriff of Wright County and was blessed by your support. Four years later, I am once again asking for your support as I seek a 2nd term as your Wright County Sheriff. The difference this time is that I do so with the experience of serving as your Sheriff for four years along with a deeper understanding of the responsibilities I owe to the people of Wright County.
During my first term as Sheriff, we faced many challenges starting with the pandemic that still lingers today, the social and political scrutiny of law enforcement, incidents of civil unrest and the tragic incident at the Buffalo Crossroads Clinic. Throughout it all, I have been blessed to be surrounded by an amazing team and unrelenting support from the community. For that, I thank you. As we move forward, I will continue to lead the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in best practices in overall support to our community, ensuring that we have the proper training and equipment to maintain our high-level, cost-effective service.
I am immensely proud of the men and women of the Wright County Sheriff’s Office that serve our community while upholding our guiding principles of Professionalism, Integrity, Fairness and Caring. While we have accomplished many of our goals during my first term, there are many important initiatives I would love to see reach the finish line. With those goals in mind, I once again seek your support and your vote to continue as your Wright County Sheriff.
