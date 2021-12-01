Big Lake Ambassador Sophia Gerou decorates a Christmas tree sponsored by Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier on Monday night, Nov. 29, in Big Lake. The Big Lake Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual tree decorating, which adds holiday spirit to the northeast corner of Highway 10 and Highway 25 near Big Lake City Hall. The Big Lake Ambassadors joined a handful of Chamber members in the annual tree decorating night and provided many valuable helping hands.
