Decorating the tree
Big Lake Ambassador Sophia Gerou decorates a Christmas tree sponsored by Cabot Lodge Securities-Paul Knier on Monday night, Nov. 29, in Big Lake. The Big Lake Chamber of Commerce sponsors the annual tree decorating, which adds holiday spirit to the northeast corner of Highway 10 and Highway 25 near Big Lake City Hall. The Big Lake Ambassadors joined a handful of Chamber members in the annual tree decorating night and provided many valuable helping hands.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

